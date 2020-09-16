Riyaaz Qawwali, which plays a form of Sufi Islam devotional music, is trying to convince South Asian voters in Harris County, Texas to head to the polls. Photo: HandoutRiyaaz Qawwali, which plays a form of Sufi Islam devotional music, is trying to convince South Asian voters in Harris County, Texas to head to the polls. Photo: Handout
Riyaaz Qawwali, which plays a form of Sufi Islam devotional music, is trying to convince South Asian voters in Harris County, Texas to head to the polls. Photo: Handout
This Week in Asia /  Politics

In the US state of Texas, the spotlight is on South Asian voters – and it’s not just about Kamala Harris

  • While Harris’ candidacy for vice-president has energised voters from the community, it is also seen as a ‘key focus of candidates for office’
  • The voting bloc has taken on new significance with at least four South Asian-American candidates running for county, state and federal office in Texas this year

Topic |   United States
Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 5:17am, 16 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Riyaaz Qawwali, which plays a form of Sufi Islam devotional music, is trying to convince South Asian voters in Harris County, Texas to head to the polls. Photo: HandoutRiyaaz Qawwali, which plays a form of Sufi Islam devotional music, is trying to convince South Asian voters in Harris County, Texas to head to the polls. Photo: Handout
Riyaaz Qawwali, which plays a form of Sufi Islam devotional music, is trying to convince South Asian voters in Harris County, Texas to head to the polls. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE