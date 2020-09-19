USS Ronald Reagan leads an American carrier strike group. Photo: US Navy
In a US-China war, whose side is Southeast Asia on? Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia ponder the unthinkable
- Amid China’s military drills near Taiwan and fears that the South China Sea is becoming a proxy for Washington and Beijing’s deepening rivalry, Asian analysts are considering the worst-case scenario
- Caught between superpowers clashing in their own backyard, Southeast Asian nations might find staying neutral is not an option
