USS Ronald Reagan leads an American carrier strike group. Photo: US NavyUSS Ronald Reagan leads an American carrier strike group. Photo: US Navy
In a US-China war, whose side is Southeast Asia on? Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia ponder the unthinkable

  • Amid China’s military drills near Taiwan and fears that the South China Sea is becoming a proxy for Washington and Beijing’s deepening rivalry, Asian analysts are considering the worst-case scenario
  • Caught between superpowers clashing in their own backyard, Southeast Asian nations might find staying neutral is not an option

Alan RoblesDewey Sim
Alan Robles and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 9:33am, 19 Sep, 2020

