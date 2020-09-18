Muslims residing in Japan offer Friday prayers at Tokyo Camii, the largest mosque in Japan, in 2015. Photo: AP
In Japan, plan for dedicated Muslim cemetery in Hiji faces opposition from locals
- There are just seven Muslim burial sites in the country, meaning bereaved families must travel far from their homes and at great cost
- Hiji residents’ claims that burials will contaminate the soil and water have been dismissed by Muslim leaders in Japan, where cremation is more common
