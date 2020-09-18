Protesters rally on June 18, 2019 to condemn an incident that involved a Chinese fishing vessel hitting a Filipino fishing boat. Photo: APProtesters rally on June 18, 2019 to condemn an incident that involved a Chinese fishing vessel hitting a Filipino fishing boat. Photo: AP
Beijing’s South China Sea talks with Asean are worse off than it’s letting on, experts say

  • China is confident it will be able to wrap up talks for a code of conduct in the disputed waters, even as the coronavirus has delayed negotiations
  • But with recent stand-offs and Southeast Asian states ramping up their claims, an amicable resolution looks farther away than before, analysts say

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 6:45pm, 18 Sep, 2020

