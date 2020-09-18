Workers pack gloves at a Top Glove factory in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur. Photo: ReutersWorkers pack gloves at a Top Glove factory in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Workers pack gloves at a Top Glove factory in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysia’s Top Glove eyes Hong Kong listing on back of coronavirus boom

  • The firm expects demand to continue post-pandemic, as gloves and other gear will still be required even after a Covid-19 vaccine is developed
  • If Top Glove manages to list in Hong Kong, it will be able to tap into a wider international investor base, one analyst says

Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 8:03pm, 18 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers pack gloves at a Top Glove factory in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur. Photo: ReutersWorkers pack gloves at a Top Glove factory in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Workers pack gloves at a Top Glove factory in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE