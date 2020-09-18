Workers pack gloves at a Top Glove factory in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Top Glove eyes Hong Kong listing on back of coronavirus boom
- The firm expects demand to continue post-pandemic, as gloves and other gear will still be required even after a Covid-19 vaccine is developed
- If Top Glove manages to list in Hong Kong, it will be able to tap into a wider international investor base, one analyst says
Topic | Malaysia
Workers pack gloves at a Top Glove factory in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters