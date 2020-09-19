Pro-democracy protesters march down main road during a protest near the Thammasat University in Bangkok on Saturday. Photo: AP
Thai protests: fears of violence as students gather in Bangkok near royal grounds
- Police have surrounded Thammasat University and royal properties nearby as youths ramp up their calls for political and monarchy reforms
- Student protests in Thailand have ended in bloody crackdowns and there are fears for the safety of the demonstrators, many of whom are still in high school
