Pro-democracy protesters march down main road during a protest near the Thammasat University in Bangkok on Saturday. Photo: APPro-democracy protesters march down main road during a protest near the Thammasat University in Bangkok on Saturday. Photo: AP
Pro-democracy protesters march down main road during a protest near the Thammasat University in Bangkok on Saturday. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Thai protests: fears of violence as students gather in Bangkok near royal grounds

  • Police have surrounded Thammasat University and royal properties nearby as youths ramp up their calls for political and monarchy reforms
  • Student protests in Thailand have ended in bloody crackdowns and there are fears for the safety of the demonstrators, many of whom are still in high school

Topic |   Thailand
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 3:47pm, 19 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pro-democracy protesters march down main road during a protest near the Thammasat University in Bangkok on Saturday. Photo: APPro-democracy protesters march down main road during a protest near the Thammasat University in Bangkok on Saturday. Photo: AP
Pro-democracy protesters march down main road during a protest near the Thammasat University in Bangkok on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE