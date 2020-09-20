Sabah chief minister Shafie Apdal during a July press conference in the state capital Kota Kinabalu. Photo: APSabah chief minister Shafie Apdal during a July press conference in the state capital Kota Kinabalu. Photo: AP
Is the Sabah state election a bellwether for Malaysian politics? PM Muhyiddin certainly thinks so

  • The prime minister says he will call a general election if his Perikatan Nasional coalition and its allies win the September 26 vote
  • But the opposition is banking on current chief minister Shafie Apdal and his unity-driven campaign, which has resonated with younger voters

Updated: 1:00pm, 20 Sep, 2020

