Japan’s new PM Yoshihide Suga inherits economic woes, Tokyo Olympics challenge
Japan’s new PM seen balancing US-China ties, despite calls for closer relations with Beijing
- Yoshihide Suga has confirmed he will be leaning on predecessor Shinzo Abe for advice and guidance as he admits to international relations inexperience
- But if ruling party secretary general Toshihiro Nikai got his way, Japan and China would work together to achieve ‘world peace and prosperity’
02:11
