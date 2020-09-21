Southeast Asia commentators believe that much of Trump’s policies towards China would be retained by Biden if he won the presidency. Illustration: SCMP
Donald Trump or Joe Biden? What will change for Asean after the US election?
- There is growing consensus in Southeast Asia that US-China and South China Sea tensions and the impact of the trade war will not go away after November
- Trump’s failure to appoint an Asean envoy is seen as an insult, as analysts hope the US stops dealing with the region through the lens of its China rivalry
