An Indian fighter plane flies over a mountain range in Leh, in the Ladakh region, on September 15. Photo: Reuters
China-India border dispute: top military chiefs meet for first time in 50 days
- The Corps Commanders from both sides have met at Moldo, on the Chinese side of the disputed Line of Actual Control
- Another diplomatic engagement is set to follow soon, with experts pointing out that troops will have to face harsh winter conditions by month’s end
Topic | China-India border dispute
