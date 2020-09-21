An Indian fighter plane flies over a mountain range in Leh, in the Ladakh region, on September 15. Photo: ReutersAn Indian fighter plane flies over a mountain range in Leh, in the Ladakh region, on September 15. Photo: Reuters
An Indian fighter plane flies over a mountain range in Leh, in the Ladakh region, on September 15. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

China-India border dispute: top military chiefs meet for first time in 50 days

  • The Corps Commanders from both sides have met at Moldo, on the Chinese side of the disputed Line of Actual Control
  • Another diplomatic engagement is set to follow soon, with experts pointing out that troops will have to face harsh winter conditions by month’s end

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 10:25pm, 21 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An Indian fighter plane flies over a mountain range in Leh, in the Ladakh region, on September 15. Photo: ReutersAn Indian fighter plane flies over a mountain range in Leh, in the Ladakh region, on September 15. Photo: Reuters
An Indian fighter plane flies over a mountain range in Leh, in the Ladakh region, on September 15. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE