Pacharaporn 'Nam' Chantarapadit (in white), Miss Grand Thailand 2020. Photo: Facebook
‘You black, you bad, you trash’: pro-democracy Thai beauty queen faces internet backlash over support for protests
- Miss Grand Thailand Pacharaporn ‘Nam’ Chantarapadit has faced a torrent of abuse over her darker skin tone after voicing support for protesters
- She is the latest celebrity to have been drawn into the controversy over an issue that has left Thailand increasingly polarised
Topic | Thailand
Pacharaporn 'Nam' Chantarapadit (in white), Miss Grand Thailand 2020. Photo: Facebook