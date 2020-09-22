Pacharaporn 'Nam' Chantarapadit (in white), Miss Grand Thailand 2020. Photo: FacebookPacharaporn 'Nam' Chantarapadit (in white), Miss Grand Thailand 2020. Photo: Facebook
‘You black, you bad, you trash’: pro-democracy Thai beauty queen faces internet backlash over support for protests

  • Miss Grand Thailand Pacharaporn ‘Nam’ Chantarapadit has faced a torrent of abuse over her darker skin tone after voicing support for protesters
  • She is the latest celebrity to have been drawn into the controversy over an issue that has left Thailand increasingly polarised

Jitsiree Thongnoi

Updated: 6:33pm, 22 Sep, 2020

