Former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre. Photo: APFormer Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre. Photo: AP
Philippines’ former justice secretary accused of ‘protecting’ immigration syndicate

  • The ‘pastillas’ scheme netted hundreds of millions of pesos in bribes from Chinese nationals who bypassed immigration officials to enter the Philippines
  • An ex-justice secretary has been accused of having ties with the syndicate, which a senator separately blamed for importing Covid-19 into Manila from Wuhan city

Alan Robles
Updated: 9:19pm, 22 Sep, 2020

