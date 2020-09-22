A combination of photos of Syed Suhail Syed Zin. Photo: Facebook
Singapore’s death penalty in the spotlight after court puts man’s execution on hold
- Syed Suhail Syed Zin was to be hanged last week for drug trafficking, but Covid-19 border closures meant his relatives in Malaysia could not visit him a final time
- The top court on Tuesday extended his reprieve, as his lawyer argued that the prison’s move to send Syed’s personal letters to prosecutors had jeopardised his case
Topic | Singapore
