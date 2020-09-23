South Koreans hold unification flags showing the Korean peninsula at Moon and Kim’s 2018 summit. Photo: APSouth Koreans hold unification flags showing the Korean peninsula at Moon and Kim’s 2018 summit. Photo: AP
South Korea investigates reports of missing government official found in North Korean waters

  • The 47-year-old from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries disappeared on Monday from a South Korean vessel near the border
  • Meanwhile, South Korean president Moon Jae-in has urged the UN and the international community to support an inter-Korean peace treaty

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 4:00pm, 23 Sep, 2020

