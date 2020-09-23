Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
South China Sea: Duterte’s UN speech defending award wins praise – even from critics
- In Duterte’s first speech at the UN General Assembly, he rejected attempts by states to undermine an arbitral ruling that favours the Philippines’ claims
- While critics have praised this move, one expert says the speech will not change the status quo and could be a way to divert attention from domestic woes
Topic | The Philippines
