Indian soldiers pay their respects during the funeral of Nyima Tenzin in Leh. Photo: AFPIndian soldiers pay their respects during the funeral of Nyima Tenzin in Leh. Photo: AFP
Indian soldiers pay their respects during the funeral of Nyima Tenzin in Leh. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Tibetan SFF soldier killed on India-China border told family: ‘we are finally fighting our enemy’

  • Tenzin Nyima saw fighting China as the apex of more than 30 years’ service with the Special Frontier Forces, and knew he might die, his family says
  • ‘Every Tibetan wants to fight China, because that fight is not just for India, it is also for our own land, our identities’, says his brother

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 9:15am, 24 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian soldiers pay their respects during the funeral of Nyima Tenzin in Leh. Photo: AFPIndian soldiers pay their respects during the funeral of Nyima Tenzin in Leh. Photo: AFP
Indian soldiers pay their respects during the funeral of Nyima Tenzin in Leh. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE