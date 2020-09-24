Indian soldiers pay their respects during the funeral of Nyima Tenzin in Leh. Photo: AFP
Tibetan SFF soldier killed on India-China border told family: ‘we are finally fighting our enemy’
- Tenzin Nyima saw fighting China as the apex of more than 30 years’ service with the Special Frontier Forces, and knew he might die, his family says
- ‘Every Tibetan wants to fight China, because that fight is not just for India, it is also for our own land, our identities’, says his brother
Topic | China-India border dispute
Indian soldiers pay their respects during the funeral of Nyima Tenzin in Leh. Photo: AFP