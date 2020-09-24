Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is burnishing his diplomatic credentials, with a call to South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a visit from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also on the agenda. Photo: ReutersJapan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is burnishing his diplomatic credentials, with a call to South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a visit from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also on the agenda. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is burnishing his diplomatic credentials, with a call to South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a visit from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also on the agenda. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Xi, Suga will keep their first call sweet, analysts say – so no talk of Hong Kong, Taiwan or the Diaoyu Islands

  • Japan’s new prime minister and the Chinese president are set to speak for the first time by phone on Friday
  • Likely to come up is Xi’s planned state visit, delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and facing opposition from politicians in Suga’s party

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 7:17am, 24 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is burnishing his diplomatic credentials, with a call to South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a visit from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also on the agenda. Photo: ReutersJapan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is burnishing his diplomatic credentials, with a call to South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a visit from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also on the agenda. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is burnishing his diplomatic credentials, with a call to South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a visit from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also on the agenda. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE