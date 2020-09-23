Activists say the large followings of fake accounts pushing Philippine news underscores the extent of the country’s disinformation problem. Photo: ReutersActivists say the large followings of fake accounts pushing Philippine news underscores the extent of the country’s disinformation problem. Photo: Reuters
Philippines: fake accounts shut down by Facebook promoted Duterte, China

  • The two most-followed fake accounts of the 155 removed by Facebook on Tuesday were focused on Philippine news, according to network analysis firm Graphika
  • The networks originated from individuals in China, while Facebook has also shut down another account with links to Philippine military and police

Elyssa Lopez
Updated: 11:18pm, 23 Sep, 2020

