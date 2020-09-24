Lieutenant General Ahn Yong-ho confirms a missing South Korean official was shot to death by North Korea earlier this week. Photo: EPALieutenant General Ahn Yong-ho confirms a missing South Korean official was shot to death by North Korea earlier this week. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia / Politics

South Korea condemns North Korean military’s shooting of official as ‘act of atrocity’

  • The 47-year-old official disappeared on Monday from a government vessel near the countries’ sea border, suggesting he was seeking to defect
  • North Korean soldiers deployed along the borders with China and the South are reportedly subject to a standing order to shoot-to-kill

Topic | Korean peninsula
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 11:58am, 24 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Lieutenant General Ahn Yong-ho confirms a missing South Korean official was shot to death by North Korea earlier this week. Photo: EPA
