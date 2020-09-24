Lieutenant General Ahn Yong-ho confirms a missing South Korean official was shot to death by North Korea earlier this week. Photo: EPA
South Korea condemns North Korean military’s shooting of official as ‘act of atrocity’
- The 47-year-old official disappeared on Monday from a government vessel near the countries’ sea border, suggesting he was seeking to defect
- North Korean soldiers deployed along the borders with China and the South are reportedly subject to a standing order to shoot-to-kill
Topic | Korean peninsula
