Student leader Panusaya Sithijirawattankul hands over a letter with demands for reforming the monarchy during a mass rally. Photo: Reuters
Thai student protesters gain upper hand as Prayuth government reels from Covid-19 and tourism crash
- Six weeks since Thailand’s pro-democracy movement demanded reforms, the government has yet to respond, seeking to wait out the protesters
- The government is said to be holding off on a crackdown – its usual course of action – even as the king assembles a coterie of military loyalists
Topic | Thailand
