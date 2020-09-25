Student leader Panusaya Sithijirawattankul hands over a letter with demands for reforming the monarchy during a mass rally. Photo: ReutersStudent leader Panusaya Sithijirawattankul hands over a letter with demands for reforming the monarchy during a mass rally. Photo: Reuters
Student leader Panusaya Sithijirawattankul hands over a letter with demands for reforming the monarchy during a mass rally. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Thai student protesters gain upper hand as Prayuth government reels from Covid-19 and tourism crash

  • Six weeks since Thailand’s pro-democracy movement demanded reforms, the government has yet to respond, seeking to wait out the protesters
  • The government is said to be holding off on a crackdown – its usual course of action – even as the king assembles a coterie of military loyalists

Topic |   Thailand
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 2:30pm, 25 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Student leader Panusaya Sithijirawattankul hands over a letter with demands for reforming the monarchy during a mass rally. Photo: ReutersStudent leader Panusaya Sithijirawattankul hands over a letter with demands for reforming the monarchy during a mass rally. Photo: Reuters
Student leader Panusaya Sithijirawattankul hands over a letter with demands for reforming the monarchy during a mass rally. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE