South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shake hands at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in April 2018. Photo: Reuters
Will North Korea’s killing of a South Korean civilian eclipse Moon’s dream of a united peninsula?
- The incident, which happened barely a day after the president called for a formal end to the Korean war, has sparked outrage and acrimony at home
- Moon has staked his legacy on a policy of reconciliation, but experts say the case is a sign Pyongyang and Kim are not interested in his efforts
