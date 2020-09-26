Malaysian national flags are seen inside a shopping centre earlier this month. Photo: EPA
Sabah elections: voting begins in Malaysia’s bellwether state polls
- Can Shafie Apdal’s Sabah Heritage Party (Warisan) and its allies from Pakatan Harapan repeat 2018’s triumph? Or will Perikatan Nasional win?
- The results could decide if Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin goes ahead with early national polls to try and solve his razor-thin majority in parliament
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian national flags are seen inside a shopping centre earlier this month. Photo: EPA