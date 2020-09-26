Malaysian national flags are seen inside a shopping centre earlier this month. Photo: EPAMalaysian national flags are seen inside a shopping centre earlier this month. Photo: EPA
Sabah elections: voting begins in Malaysia’s bellwether state polls

  • Can Shafie Apdal’s Sabah Heritage Party (Warisan) and its allies from Pakatan Harapan repeat 2018’s triumph? Or will Perikatan Nasional win?
  • The results could decide if Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin goes ahead with early national polls to try and solve his razor-thin majority in parliament

Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran
Updated: 8:00am, 26 Sep, 2020

