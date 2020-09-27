Protesters in Myanmar demonstrate against the Myitsone Dam project during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
Could Chinese investments cost Suu Kyi the Myanmar election?
- Controversial China-backed projects like the Myitsone Dam and the Belt and Road Initiative will be key election issues as Myanmar heads to the polls
- While Chinese plans face resistance, analysts say Beijing can win over the locals if it plays its cards right
Topic | Myanmar’s changing ties with China
Protesters in Myanmar demonstrate against the Myitsone Dam project during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP