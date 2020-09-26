Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (centre) unveils the updated official map of the country in August which, for the first time, included large parts of the India-administered Jammu and Kashmir region. Photo: EPAPakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (centre) unveils the updated official map of the country in August which, for the first time, included large parts of the India-administered Jammu and Kashmir region. Photo: EPA
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (centre) unveils the updated official map of the country in August which, for the first time, included large parts of the India-administered Jammu and Kashmir region. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Is China behind Pakistan’s plan to annex Kashmir’s Gilgit-Baltistan?

  • Islamabad’s bid to make the area its fifth province will at the very least exacerbate military tensions with New Delhi, analysts say
  • The gambit will be seen by India and the US as being greatly influenced by China

Topic |   Pakistan
Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain

Updated: 2:21pm, 26 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (centre) unveils the updated official map of the country in August which, for the first time, included large parts of the India-administered Jammu and Kashmir region. Photo: EPAPakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (centre) unveils the updated official map of the country in August which, for the first time, included large parts of the India-administered Jammu and Kashmir region. Photo: EPA
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (centre) unveils the updated official map of the country in August which, for the first time, included large parts of the India-administered Jammu and Kashmir region. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE