Chinese fishing boats sail to the East China Sea from Zhoushan, marking the end of the four-and-a-half-month summer fishing ban in the East China Sea. Photo: Xinhua
Japan’s rejection of China olive branch on Senkaku-Diaoyu spat may be sign of tighter US ties
- A Chinese academic said Beijing was intent on reducing its presence in the disputed waters earlier this year, but that its overtures were met with hostility
- With tensions in the region rising, Xi Jinping may be using an incremental approach to stake Beijing’s claim as Japan seeks a tighter US bond
Topic | Diplomacy
Chinese fishing boats sail to the East China Sea from Zhoushan, marking the end of the four-and-a-half-month summer fishing ban in the East China Sea. Photo: Xinhua