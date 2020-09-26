People queue outside a polling station to cast their vote during the 2020 Sabah state election. Photo: Bernama / DPAPeople queue outside a polling station to cast their vote during the 2020 Sabah state election. Photo: Bernama / DPA
breaking | Sabah election: boost for Malaysia PM Muhyiddin as Gabungan Rakyat Sabah poised for victory

  • The GRS comprises parties in Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional alliance and other Sabah-based collaborators
  • Their victory looks set to bolster the prime minister’s ruling administration as it seeks to fend off opposition plots to unseat it

Tashny SukumaranBhavan Jaipragas
Tashny Sukumaran and Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 11:02pm, 26 Sep, 2020

