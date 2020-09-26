People queue outside a polling station to cast their vote during the 2020 Sabah state election. Photo: Bernama / DPA
breaking | Sabah election: boost for Malaysia PM Muhyiddin as Gabungan Rakyat Sabah poised for victory
- The GRS comprises parties in Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional alliance and other Sabah-based collaborators
- Their victory looks set to bolster the prime minister’s ruling administration as it seeks to fend off opposition plots to unseat it
