In India, arrests of three China ‘spies’ raise concerns, questions

  • Lawyers and the Press Club of India have questioned the case against Rajeev Sharma and two others arrested for espionage by the ‘Special Cell’ of New Delhi police
  • The trio were arrested amid deteriorating relations between China and India over border tensions and technology

Abhimanyu Kumar
Updated: 1:16pm, 28 Sep, 2020

Freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, who was arrested on September 14, accused of spying for China. His family and lawyer deny the charges. Photo: Delhi Police
