Residents near the base site of a US missile defence system, known as THAAD, shout slogans and hold placards at a rally to demand its removal. Photo: EPAResidents near the base site of a US missile defence system, known as THAAD, shout slogans and hold placards at a rally to demand its removal. Photo: EPA
Residents near the base site of a US missile defence system, known as THAAD, shout slogans and hold placards at a rally to demand its removal. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

US arms control envoy presses South Korea on missile deployment to counter China

  • Marshall Billingslea was said to be in Seoul to press the US case for the South to deploy medium- and intermediate-range missiles
  • He stressed the importance of US allies in the region working together when necessary, especially in the face of what he called China’s ‘bullying’

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 7:25pm, 28 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents near the base site of a US missile defence system, known as THAAD, shout slogans and hold placards at a rally to demand its removal. Photo: EPAResidents near the base site of a US missile defence system, known as THAAD, shout slogans and hold placards at a rally to demand its removal. Photo: EPA
Residents near the base site of a US missile defence system, known as THAAD, shout slogans and hold placards at a rally to demand its removal. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE