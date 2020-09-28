Residents near the base site of a US missile defence system, known as THAAD, shout slogans and hold placards at a rally to demand its removal. Photo: EPA
US arms control envoy presses South Korea on missile deployment to counter China
- Marshall Billingslea was said to be in Seoul to press the US case for the South to deploy medium- and intermediate-range missiles
- He stressed the importance of US allies in the region working together when necessary, especially in the face of what he called China’s ‘bullying’
Topic | South Korea
