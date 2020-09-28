“That [Prime Minister] Muhyiddin [Yassin] has been able to secure the chief minister position in Sabah for Bersatu strengthens his clout,” one analyst said. Photo: Bernama“That [Prime Minister] Muhyiddin [Yassin] has been able to secure the chief minister position in Sabah for Bersatu strengthens his clout,” one analyst said. Photo: Bernama
“That [Prime Minister] Muhyiddin [Yassin] has been able to secure the chief minister position in Sabah for Bersatu strengthens his clout,” one analyst said. Photo: Bernama
This Week in Asia /  Politics

After Sabah election, Muhyiddin sitting in pole position to hold off Anwar and remain Malaysia PM

  • Analysts say prime minister solidified position to call – and win – snap election despite plan by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to oust him
  • Muhyiddin achieved a second major coup as allies surprisingly picked a member of his party to be the state’s chief minister

Topic |   Malaysia election – one year on
Bhavan JaipragasTashny Sukumaran
Bhavan Jaipragas and Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 9:58pm, 28 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
“That [Prime Minister] Muhyiddin [Yassin] has been able to secure the chief minister position in Sabah for Bersatu strengthens his clout,” one analyst said. Photo: Bernama“That [Prime Minister] Muhyiddin [Yassin] has been able to secure the chief minister position in Sabah for Bersatu strengthens his clout,” one analyst said. Photo: Bernama
“That [Prime Minister] Muhyiddin [Yassin] has been able to secure the chief minister position in Sabah for Bersatu strengthens his clout,” one analyst said. Photo: Bernama
READ FULL ARTICLE