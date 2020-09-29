An armed Indonesian policeman stands guard near a burning building after hundreds of demonstrators marched near Papua's biggest city, Jayapura, on August 29 last year. Photo: AFP
Indonesian diplomat rebukes Vanuatu PM over Papua comments at United Nations meeting
- China’s largesse has been one of the factors leading to Pacific island nations speaking up about Jakarta’s handling of its restive easternmost provinces
- Vanuatu’s premier Bob Loughman had previously called for Indonesia to address allegations of human rights abuses in the Papua region
