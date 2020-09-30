The picturesque bay of Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia. The French territory is preparing for its second independence referendum this weekend. Photo: APThe picturesque bay of Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia. The French territory is preparing for its second independence referendum this weekend. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

China’s shadow looms as New Caledonia decides whether to leave France

  • The Pacific island territory will hold its second vote on whether to go its own way, after the first referendum in 2018 saw 57 per cent vote to remain
  • With China increasingly making its presence felt in the region, there are fears that New Caledonia could fall under its influence

Topic |   Pacific nations
Joshua Mcdonald
Updated: 5:30am, 30 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
