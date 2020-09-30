Indian activists protest against an alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Bhopal. Photo: EPAIndian activists protest against an alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Bhopal. Photo: EPA
Indian police accused of forcing cremation of Hathras Dalit gang-rape victim

  • The teenage victim had suffered serious injuries in a brutal sexual attack two weeks ago, and died on Tuesday, sparking widespread anger across the country
  • Her family said her body was seized upon its arrival at their home village by the police, who ordered the cremation to go ahead against the family’s wishes

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:53pm, 30 Sep, 2020

