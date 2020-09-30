Democratic presidential candidate and former US vice-president Joe Biden (left) and President Donald Trump speak during the first presidential debate. Photo: AFPDemocratic presidential candidate and former US vice-president Joe Biden (left) and President Donald Trump speak during the first presidential debate. Photo: AFP
US election: Trump-Biden debate astonishes, bewilders viewers in Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam

  • In countries where the debate was shown live with translation, audiences and interpreters were unable to keep up with the flurry of interjections and interruptions
  • The session was seen as ‘symbolic of how polarised American politics has become’, while opinions on who fared better seemed to diverge according to personal beliefs

Julian RyallCat ThomasSen Nguyen
Updated: 11:08pm, 30 Sep, 2020

