Indian army vehicles drive along a highway leading to Ladakh. Photo: EPA-EFE
India-China border dispute: is Beijing’s latest stance pushing both sides to the brink of conflict?
- China’s resurrection of a 1959 claim line and its stance on Ladakh are doing little to ease border tensions with India, analysts say
- An emerging concern is the Line of Actual Control could become heavily militarised, like the India-Pakistan border which sees frequent firing of arms leading to casualties
Topic | China-India border dispute
Indian army vehicles drive along a highway leading to Ladakh. Photo: EPA-EFE