India-China border dispute: is Beijing’s latest stance pushing both sides to the brink of conflict?

  • China’s resurrection of a 1959 claim line and its stance on Ladakh are doing little to ease border tensions with India, analysts say
  • An emerging concern is the Line of Actual Control could become heavily militarised, like the India-Pakistan border which sees frequent firing of arms leading to casualties

Updated: 8:15pm, 1 Oct, 2020

