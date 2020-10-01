The survey found that the government’s Covid-19 plan, jobs and cost of living featured strongly in the election. Photo: AFPThe survey found that the government’s Covid-19 plan, jobs and cost of living featured strongly in the election. Photo: AFP
More Singaporeans want political diversity after 60 years of PAP rule: survey

  • The survey was conducted after the July general election, which saw the highest number of opposition politicians elected since independence
  • The voters who desired more diversity tended to those who were younger, more educated and had higher household incomes, the researchers said

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 9:30pm, 1 Oct, 2020

