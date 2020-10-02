Students hold yellow umbrellas during an anti-China protest outside the Chinese embassy in Bangkok on October 1. Photo: AFP
In Thailand, activists mark China’s National Day with demonstration in support of Uygurs and Hong Kong protesters
- Around 20 students from the Anti One China TH group, which supports the Milk Tea Alliance, gathered ‘to show that Beijing’s actions had effects on the world stage’
- The group, which is allied to the organisers of a series of student protests that have rocked Thailand in recent months, also sang the protest anthem ‘Glory to Hong Kong’
Topic | Thailand
Students hold yellow umbrellas during an anti-China protest outside the Chinese embassy in Bangkok on October 1. Photo: AFP