Students hold yellow umbrellas during an anti-China protest outside the Chinese embassy in Bangkok on October 1. Photo: AFPStudents hold yellow umbrellas during an anti-China protest outside the Chinese embassy in Bangkok on October 1. Photo: AFP
Students hold yellow umbrellas during an anti-China protest outside the Chinese embassy in Bangkok on October 1. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

In Thailand, activists mark China’s National Day with demonstration in support of Uygurs and Hong Kong protesters

  • Around 20 students from the Anti One China TH group, which supports the Milk Tea Alliance, gathered ‘to show that Beijing’s actions had effects on the world stage’
  • The group, which is allied to the organisers of a series of student protests that have rocked Thailand in recent months, also sang the protest anthem ‘Glory to Hong Kong’

Topic |   Thailand
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Updated: 12:20am, 2 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Students hold yellow umbrellas during an anti-China protest outside the Chinese embassy in Bangkok on October 1. Photo: AFPStudents hold yellow umbrellas during an anti-China protest outside the Chinese embassy in Bangkok on October 1. Photo: AFP
Students hold yellow umbrellas during an anti-China protest outside the Chinese embassy in Bangkok on October 1. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE