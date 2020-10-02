Yoshihide Suga, left, on his first official domestic visit to the disaster-stricken Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant last month. Photo: Kyodo
Japan PM Suga to skip US, plans to visit Indonesia, Vietnam for first trip abroad
- Analysts described the two countries as ‘straightforward’ destinations for Suga’s first overseas trip as prime minister, and he is expected to receive a warm reception in both
- His plans are seen as a bid to strengthen a diplomatic alliance against Beijing, given that all three countries share concerns about China’s encroachment into territorial waters they claim as their own
Topic | Japan
