Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Singapore-China relations, 30 years on: can the 4G leaders hold their own, and will the US rock the boat?
- On the anniversary of diplomatic ties, a new generation of politicians are looking to navigate challenges including the escalating US-China rivalry
- There are also questions over the changing bilateral power dynamic amid China’s rise, and the impact of ongoing disputes in the South China Sea
