Chinese President Xi Jinping and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Beijing in April last year. 2019. Photo: EPAChinese President Xi Jinping and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Beijing in April last year. 2019. Photo: EPA
Chinese President Xi Jinping and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Beijing in April last year. 2019. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

As New Zealand votes, Jacinda Ardern’s Labour government walks fine line on China ties

  • China has barely registered a mention as a major issue before the October 17 election – a reflection of how harmonious relations with Beijing have been
  • This less-confrontational approach contrasts with that of Wellington’s Five Eyes intelligence partners, whose contentious dealings with China have led to frayed ties

Topic |   US-China relations
John Power
John Power

Updated: 5:21am, 5 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Beijing in April last year. 2019. Photo: EPAChinese President Xi Jinping and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Beijing in April last year. 2019. Photo: EPA
Chinese President Xi Jinping and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Beijing in April last year. 2019. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE