Writers and editors of ABS-CBN in the newsroom at their Manila headquarters following orders by the telecoms regulator to cease operations. Photo: ReutersWriters and editors of ABS-CBN in the newsroom at their Manila headquarters following orders by the telecoms regulator to cease operations. Photo: Reuters
In the Philippines, ABS-CBN network shut by Duterte faces uncertain future

  • Eugenio Lopez has walked away from the station and the family business empire, seemingly relenting in his battle with the country’s president
  • Lopez was the latest in a line of tycoons in the Philippines to run afoul of Duterte, who made bringing down ‘oligarchs’ one of his campaign promises

Raissa Robles
Updated: 8:16pm, 3 Oct, 2020

