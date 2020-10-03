US President Donald Trump during his February 2019 visit to Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: ReutersUS President Donald Trump during his February 2019 visit to Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump during his February 2019 visit to Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

US election: Vietnamese-Americans prefer Trump to Biden — and the president has fans in Vietnam too

  • Vietnamese-Americans are more likely than other Asian voters to pick Trump, a new survey has found
  • Trump is also popular in Vietnam, where social media fan pages dedicated to him boast tens of thousands of followers

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Sen Nguyen
Sen Nguyen

Updated: 5:57pm, 3 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump during his February 2019 visit to Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: ReutersUS President Donald Trump during his February 2019 visit to Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump during his February 2019 visit to Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE