Indian activists from various organisations hold placards during a protest against an alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: EPAIndian activists from various organisations hold placards during a protest against an alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: EPA
Indian activists from various organisations hold placards during a protest against an alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

India’s Dalits rally for justice online after brutal gang rape, decrying caste-based violence

  • While caste discrimination is illegal, Dalits are still treated as occupying the lowest rung in social hierarchy.
  • India’s sexual violence crime rate makes it one of the world’s most dangerous places for women and lower-caste females are doubly disadvantaged

Topic |   India
Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 7:11pm, 3 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian activists from various organisations hold placards during a protest against an alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: EPAIndian activists from various organisations hold placards during a protest against an alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: EPA
Indian activists from various organisations hold placards during a protest against an alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE