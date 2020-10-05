Australia’s PM Scott Morrison and India’s PM Narendra Modi. Photo: EPA-EFEAustralia’s PM Scott Morrison and India’s PM Narendra Modi. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia’s PM Scott Morrison and India’s PM Narendra Modi. Photo: EPA-EFE
Will closer India-Australia ties boost Indo-Pacific ‘Quad’ group that has China in its sights?

  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet foreign ministers of India, Japan and Australia in Tokyo for Quad talks amid questions of whether they will hold a quadrilateral military exercise
  • Analysts say warmer ties between New Delhi and Canberra could make India invite Australia to the annual Malabar exercise it has with the US and Japan

Maria Siow
Updated: 9:30am, 5 Oct, 2020

