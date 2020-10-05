Islands in the East China Sea that are known as the Diaoyus in China but the Senkakus in Japan. Photo: KyodoIslands in the East China Sea that are known as the Diaoyus in China but the Senkakus in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
East China Sea: Japan’s new PM Suga faces test as China pushes Diaoyu claims with digital museum

  • Tokyo has lodged an official complaint over a new website detailing Beijing’s sovereignty claims over the disputed islands, known in Japan as the Senkakus
  • Experts say Beijing may be testing the new leader’s mettle – but it risks forcing his government into taking a tougher stance

Julian Ryall
Updated: 5:40pm, 5 Oct, 2020

