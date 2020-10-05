Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin chairs a special meeting of the National Security Council on Coronavirus measures on Saturday. A minister at the meeting has since contracted Covid-19. Photo: DPAMalaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin chairs a special meeting of the National Security Council on Coronavirus measures on Saturday. A minister at the meeting has since contracted Covid-19. Photo: DPA
Malaysia’s PM quarantines after minister tests positive for Covid-19, amid record spike in cases

  • Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and other officials are self-isolating after coming in contact with Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri
  • Malaysia reported a record 432 cases on Monday, with a large number coming from Sabah, where a snap election was held on September 26

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 7:03pm, 5 Oct, 2020

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin chairs a special meeting of the National Security Council on Coronavirus measures on Saturday. A minister at the meeting has since contracted Covid-19. Photo: DPA
