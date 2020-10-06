Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrives at the High Court for a defamation hearing against blogger Leong Sze Hian in Singapore on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Singapore PM suing blogger for defamation says legal action key to protecting government’s clean reputation
- Lee Hsien Loong was questioned for four hours on the first day of a defamation trial against Leong Sze Hian, a critic of the ruling PAP’s economic policies
- The PM initiated the legal action in December 2018 after Leong shared an article on Facebook suggesting he was linked to Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal
