Workers in Bandung block a road during a strike against the newly enacted Omnibus Law. Photo: AFPWorkers in Bandung block a road during a strike against the newly enacted Omnibus Law. Photo: AFP
Workers in Bandung block a road during a strike against the newly enacted Omnibus Law. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Protests in Indonesia against Omnibus jobs law amid online police crackdown and coronavirus surge

  • Three days of planned protests against the controversial law began on Tuesday, even as the country struggles to get Covid-19 under control
  • Police directives include mandates to launch social media ‘cyber patrols’, ‘counter-narratives’ to stop millions of protesters from mobilising across country

Topic |   Indonesia
Antonia Timmerman
Antonia Timmerman

Updated: 7:37pm, 6 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers in Bandung block a road during a strike against the newly enacted Omnibus Law. Photo: AFPWorkers in Bandung block a road during a strike against the newly enacted Omnibus Law. Photo: AFP
Workers in Bandung block a road during a strike against the newly enacted Omnibus Law. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE