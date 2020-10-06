Workers in Bandung block a road during a strike against the newly enacted Omnibus Law. Photo: AFP
Protests in Indonesia against Omnibus jobs law amid online police crackdown and coronavirus surge
- Three days of planned protests against the controversial law began on Tuesday, even as the country struggles to get Covid-19 under control
- Police directives include mandates to launch social media ‘cyber patrols’, ‘counter-narratives’ to stop millions of protesters from mobilising across country
Topic | Indonesia
