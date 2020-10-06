A submarine-launched ballistic missile pictured in an undisclosed location by North Korea‘s Central News Agency last October. South Korea wants nuclear-powered submarines to counter the nuclear-armed North. Photo: ReutersA submarine-launched ballistic missile pictured in an undisclosed location by North Korea‘s Central News Agency last October. South Korea wants nuclear-powered submarines to counter the nuclear-armed North. Photo: Reuters
South Korea’s request for submarine nuclear fuel from US denied: report

  • A Donga Ilbo report said the request was made through Kim Hyun-chong, the deputy chief of the National Security Office, who visited Washington last month
  • But the US says it has made it clear it will not transfer fuel for nuclear-powered submarines to any country, allies or not

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 9:00pm, 6 Oct, 2020

