North Korea’s Hwasong-15 ballistic missiles on display during a military parade in 2018. Photo: AFP
North Korea poised to present solid-fuelled missiles in military parade as ‘show of force’ before US election
- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has promised to showcase ‘new strategic weapons’, and Seoul believes this weekend could be perfect timing
- Liquid-fuelled missiles cannot normally be left in a fuelled state but solid-fuelled missiles have the advantage of being able to remain fuelled and ready to strike
