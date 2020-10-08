Both the government of Japan and the city authorities of Tokyo have ambitions to turn the Japanese capital into the financial hub of the Asia-Pacific region and put it on a par with London and New York.
Will Japan PM Suga’s latest moves help Tokyo take Hong Kong’s finance crown?
- Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says Japan plans to offer tax and other perks to lure foreign firms and talent to Tokyo but will these proposals become reality?
- Recruitment firms say uncertainties in Hong Kong and financial inducements by Japan could help some companies make the jump
Topic | Hong Kong politics
