Both the government of Japan and the city authorities of Tokyo have ambitions to turn the Japanese capital into the financial hub of the Asia-Pacific region and put it on a par with London and New York.Both the government of Japan and the city authorities of Tokyo have ambitions to turn the Japanese capital into the financial hub of the Asia-Pacific region and put it on a par with London and New York.
Both the government of Japan and the city authorities of Tokyo have ambitions to turn the Japanese capital into the financial hub of the Asia-Pacific region and put it on a par with London and New York.
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Will Japan PM Suga’s latest moves help Tokyo take Hong Kong’s finance crown?

  • Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says Japan plans to offer tax and other perks to lure foreign firms and talent to Tokyo but will these proposals become reality?
  • Recruitment firms say uncertainties in Hong Kong and financial inducements by Japan could help some companies make the jump

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 9:30am, 8 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Both the government of Japan and the city authorities of Tokyo have ambitions to turn the Japanese capital into the financial hub of the Asia-Pacific region and put it on a par with London and New York.Both the government of Japan and the city authorities of Tokyo have ambitions to turn the Japanese capital into the financial hub of the Asia-Pacific region and put it on a par with London and New York.
Both the government of Japan and the city authorities of Tokyo have ambitions to turn the Japanese capital into the financial hub of the Asia-Pacific region and put it on a par with London and New York.
READ FULL ARTICLE